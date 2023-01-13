WARNING: STORY CONTAINS IMAGES WHICH MAY UPSET SENSITIVE READERS A Heathfield woman has blamed Retreat Day Hospital's poor service after maggots began to breed in her mother's foot wound.

Colleen van Schalkwyk, 47, says her 85-year-old mother Susan Collins, was referred to the day hospital following hip surgery at Victoria Hospital when she developed a pressure sore on her heel. “She was referred to the Retreat Day Hospital for wound care. It was a pressure sore from her foot being up against the toe board,” says Colleen. DOGTER: Colleen van Schalkwyk, 47 She says that after the referral, her mother received a weekly appointment for wound care.

“Because my mom is a diabetic and she has poor circulation, the nurse wasn’t supposed to clean her foot once a week. “I said to the nurse, she must call a doctor to look at my mother's foot because it was smeterag and smelling, something wasn’t right. “This nurse just said it’s fine and we don't need to see a doctor,” she adds.

Colleen then decided to clean the wound herself because her mother was in so much pain leading up to her next appointment. COMPLICATIONS: Susan Collins, 85, developed a sore on her wounded foot. “I took the bandage off and I told her I’m going to put her foot in warm water with Epsom salts and Dettol because that nurse just put the dressing on her foot. “I started taking out maggots and maggots and more maggots.

“I then phoned the councillor because they didn’t look after my mom's foot properly because she's under the hospital's care.” “My mother was then again referred to Victoria Hospital where they operated on her and cut the pressure sore off.” She says despite her mother receiving help, she is still kwaad regarding the type of care her mother received.

“I feel like that nurse should be held accountable,“ she adds. Susan, 85, says the nurse could have assisted by notifying the doctor. “I didn’t feel good because she could've helped me,” Susan says.

“I can't even describe it, it was terrible. I was scared to have something like that on your foot, it's something to be scared of.” Provincial Health Spokesperson Abulele Dyasi confirms that Susan was seen on 2 January 2023 at Retreat Day Hospital but did not comment on the allegations. “According to our records, the patient was seen in less than two hours after opening a folder,” she says.