Shocking video footage of the killing of Natasha Booise has emerged, a day before her cop boyfriend appears for her murder.

Constable Richard “Makka” Smit, 36, will return to the Piketberg Magistrates’ Court this morning for a bail hearing.

Smit is charged with murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm in a public area for the fatal shooting which resulted in the death of the 30-year-old mom on 2 January.

Natasha’s death has sparked an uproar in the community after it was revealed that Smit had shot her with his service pistol while he was off-duty and the matter was investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

According to her family, the cop had been abusing his girlfriend for years and had isolated her from her family.

On 2 January, relatives from Paarl had come to visit Natasha’s family in Piketberg and Smit allegedly became enraged when she opted to spend the day with her family.

He allegedly stalked her as she showed her relatives around town and shot and killed her in full view of her 11-year-old son.

In the CCTV footage, which has been shared with the Daily Voice, Natasha is seen standing at the driver’s window of Smit’s blue Renault Sandero.

Her aunt, wearing a yellow dress, walks up to the couple and then the two women walk away from the vehicle.

Suddenly Natasha and her aunt are seen running and over 10 shots are fired from the car and Natasha is seen collapsing in the street.

Her 43-year-old aunt, who asked not to be named, confirms that the family is aware of the video .

“We are aware that the video is circulating but we will not be commenting on it at this stage,” she says.

“Natasha will be laid to rest on Saturday and the funeral service will be held at the rugby fields as we expect a large crowd to gather.”

Last week, the National Prosecuting Authority said they will be opposing Smit’s bail application and are expected to submit petitions containing over 14 000 signatures to the court today.

