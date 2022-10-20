A Chinese woman has been kidnapped at a liquor store in Bellville. Witnesses say three armed men went into Blue Bottle Liquor on Strand Road.

This comes a week after two boewe were arrested for stolen booze at the store. A witness says: “Three black men with guns went into the liquor store and took the petite Chinese woman from inside the shop. “They dragged her outside to a car that was parked... they drove in the Brackenfell direction.”

Picture: Solly Lottering Police spokesperson Andrè Traut says cops are investigating a kidnapping case. “Saps can confirm that an investigation has been initiated following a kidnapping incident this morning at around 11:45am in Bellville. “Three armed men approached a security guard at a liquor store in Strand Street and threatened him with a firearm,” he adds.

“They then proceeded to the 27-year-old wife of the store manager and forcefully removed her from the premises, where after they fled the scene in a VW Polo. “Arrests are yet to be made.” The witness tells the Daily Voice that last Tuesday, there was a big police operation where lots of stolen booze was found at the same bottle store.

“We were still not over the shock from last week and now this has happened,” he explains. At the time, Saps spokesperson Wesley Twigg said a stolen vehicle led to the arrest of two Chinese nationals. He said on October 6, a multi-disciplinary team acted on information following the theft of a vehicle from a warehouse in Montague Gardens.