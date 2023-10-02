A Grade 12 pupil from Spine Road High School in Mitchells Plain, who went viral after he was filmed walking to the venue of his matric ball, says for him this was better than arriving in a flashy car. Elijah van Wyk, 17, from Beacon Valley was captured by journalist and influencer Venecia Valentine as he arrived at the school hall on Friday.

Her Facebook post said: “While everyone arrived to the roaring screams of the crowds in their fancy cars, this young man came walking to the school, alone, with his 2-litre Jive and a backpack, looking dapper in his three-piece suit and sneakers.” The post received 9 300 reactions and was shared hundreds of times as mense applauded the young man. And while Elijah tells the Daily Voice that he didn’t walk to the venue all the way from home, his reasons for arriving on foot are even better.

“My mother dropped me at the bottom of the school [driveway] in our family car and I walked up to the hall,” he explained. DAPPER: Venecia and Elijah, 17 “My mom has been stressed about the plans for me next year, moneywise. So instead of having a car and party, I told them to keep the money for [varsity] registration fees. “At this point in time, my studies should be my main priority and that is exactly what I am doing.”

Several mense have reached out to Elijah with opportunities for next year, which the teen is grabbing with both hands. Elijah van Wyk, 17, Meanwhile, mom Amanda is humbled by the attention. “I am so thankful and grateful. The way the people are reacting to Elijah on the post, it showed me that God is living in the hearts of people,” she said.