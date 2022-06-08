Tears flowed at the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday as the father of slain UWC student Jesse Hess told the judge that “God will give her killer what he deserves” as co-accused Tasliem “Boontjie” Ambrose begged for forgiveness. Dad Lance Hess wept in the witness stand talking about Jesse’s life as sentencing proceedings for convicted killer David van Boven and Boontjie got underway amid protests by UWC students outside court.

The bodies of Jesse, 18, and her 85-year-old oupa, Chris Lategan were found in their Parow flat on 30 August 2019 after an apparent robbery. LIFE CUT SHORT: Theology student Jesse Hess. File photo/supplied Both had been strangled to death, while Jesse had also been raped. David, an alleged member of the 28s gang, was arrested several months later after he was identified as the suspect who raped a 16-year-old girl in Hanover Park.

He went on the run and was found hiding in Struisbaai. Boontjie was arrested several days later and during the trial fingered Van Boven as the killer and rapist. ‘FORGIVE ME’: Tasliem ‘Boontjie’ Ambrose. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency (ANA) Cops revealed the shocking contents of their warning statements and confessions to police, but despite this both men, pleaded not guilty. Van Boven, who is a convicted rapist, was found guilty of the murders and sexually assaulting Jesse.

Boontjie was only convicted for robbery and being an accessory by helping to sell the stolen items. STRANGLED: 85-year-old grandpa Chris Lategan. File photo In his testimony, Lance spoke about the devastating impact Jesse’s death had on the family. He says when she moved to Parow, they had grown closer as he was able to see her more frequently while dropping her at church or at university.

“Jesse was always at church and told me she wanted to be a missionary. I told her she would have to go to dangerous countries but she had a passion for the youth and children. “Her sister Kristin was nine years old when she died and she takes it very hard. Sometimes when we speak about Jesse, she just goes quiet or walks out.” Asked how he felt about Van Boven, Lance said: “I am not here to judge him. God will see that they get what they deserve.”

GUILTY OF MURDER AND RAPE: David van Boven. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) Crying in the stand, Lance told Judge Cloete about a box of Father’s Day cards that he kept to remind him of Jesse. “Before she died, she bought me a cup and that was the first time she bought me something for Father’s Day that I kept. “I don’t even drink coffee from that cup because it’s something I want to treasure,” he said weeping.

Van Boven opted not to take the stand but his lawyer told the court that he had a young daughter who faced a life without her father if he was sentenced to life behind bars. In his testimony, Boontjie said that he had an 18-year-old son and twin daughters, aged 17. He explained that prior to his arrest, he worked as a security guard and abused drugs.

Boontjie believed that his drug use landed him in court as on the night before the murders, he went to smoke tik with Van Boven. “Since being in custody, I have not used drugs. I have not tried to get drugs in prison.” OUTRAGE: UWC students protested outside Western Cape High Court. Pictures: Ayanda Ndamane/ (ANA) Before concluding his testimony, he said: “To the families of the two people, I am sorry. It was not my plan or idea to bring them any harm. Please forgive me.”