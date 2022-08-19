A wanted hitman was busted in Plumstead while preparing to carry out a gun salute at the funeral of gang boss Desmond “Dessie” Swartz on Wednesday. Police say after many months, the 30-year-old suspect who was sought for two murders and other shootings amid a fight between the Six Bobs and Ghetto Kidz gangs, was finally nabbed.

He allegedly killed the son of a rival gang boss and even wounded a baby. Grassy Park SAPS commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says the arrest follows the death of Swartz who reportedly died after suffering a heart attack in his sleep last week. HEART ATTACK: Six Bobs leader ‘Dessie’ On Wednesday, hundreds of residents from Phumlani Village, Lotus River, New Horizons and areas where the Six Bobs gang has a stronghold arrived at Plumstead Cemetery for their final farewells.

Videos circulating on social media show the red coffin being driven in a larney limousine hearse, similar to that of slain Hard Livings gang boss, Rashied Staggie, while mense playing bagpipes follow the hearse through the streets. Laing says cops set up a contingency plan to avoid any shootings or attacks on mourners. “We know what happens when a high-profile gang member gets buried.

“Firstly, you have the rival gangs coming to take hits because now an entire gang and all their affiliates are in the same place at the same time, and secondly, because when someone of the numbers gang is laid to rest, they carry out a gun salute and fire into the air.” He adds: “Desmond was the leader of the Six Bobs but he was also a member of the 27s. “So we had public order police, the Anti-Gang Unit, Traffic Services and Metro Police there.”

Laing says since the hit on Esa “Hadjie” Manuel of the Ghetto Kids gang in April, during which his one-year-old son was also injured, the hitman working for Swartz had been sought by police. “There was a feud and he was fingered as the person who shot Hadjie,” says Laing. “The hitman is a member of the Gifted gang with affiliates to the Six Bobs. He has recently become an affiliate of the Six Bobs and worked as a hitman.

“After the shooting of Hadjie, he went on the run because they knew there would be trouble as Hadjie is the son of the leader of the Ghettos Kids gang who is also now dead.” NABBED: Suspect was wanted for executing gang hits in Hanover Park and was caught at the grave site He explains that during the burial, eagle-eyed cops spotted the hitman. “He took out the gun for the salute and the cops chased after him,” says Laing.