The case of a taxi boss charged with various serious crimes including murder is now ready for trial. Bonke Makalala was arrested last December in Pretoria for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was with his girlfriend at the time of his arrest.

On Tuesday he appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on six charges dating back to 2018. The State indicated they were ready to proceed to trial. The prosecutor said: “There had been a request for all matters to be centralised but the case in Pretoria is a negative because there is another accused with him.”

Magistrate Goolam Bawa said the Director of Public Prosecution must still decide whether the matter is going to the regional or High Court. “I would imagine that all the Cape Town matters will be centralised. Mr Makalala is to remain in custody until the next court appearance.” The State is accusing Makalala of murder in Old Crossroads, Nyanga which happened on August 17, 2018.

He also allegedly shot dead taxi boss Masixole Batwali on December 13, 2019, and wounding a woman, and her 9-year-old child. In another incident, last July, two Nyanga officers, Masixole Mgaqelwa and Yolisa Ngomso, allegedly drove to Masiphumelele, Ocean View, and lent Makalala a police van from which he addressed the community over its intercom system at the taxi rank. The trio was arrested and face a charge of police impersonation.

In Pretoria while he was with his girlfriend, police swooped in and found him with a handgun which he admitted didn’t belong to him, claiming his drunk friend had left it behind. Even though the accused has no previous convictions, and no outstanding warrants, he was denied bail in Wynberg. However Makalala is still applying for bail in three other pending matters, in Blue Downs, Pretoria and Simon’s Town.