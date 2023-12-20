The taxi boss and businessman who was arrested for various violent crimes has appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court for his bail application, where it was revealed that one of his alleged victims is a nine-year-old child. Bonke Makalala, 33, was arrested on 9 December in Pretoria where he was allegedly hiding.

He faces six charges including murder and attempted murder. According to the charge sheet, he is accused of the premeditated murder of Masixole Batwali, who was shot dead on 13 December 2019 in Batwali Street, Old Crossroads, Nyanga, and the attempted murder of Asive Batwali and her nine-year-old son Asive, who were both shot and injured. Makalala also faces charges of the illegal possession of a firearm, while a fifth charge relates to the possession of an illegal firearm, a LEW Vektor model 288 semi-automatic pistol, of which the serial number had been removed.

The last charge is for the illegal possession of ammunition. Makalala’s legal representative Advocate Reuben Liddell informed the court that his client wishes to apply for bail. His case was postponed until tomorrow for the bail hearing date. This morning the accused is expected to appear in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court on the charges of impersonating a police officer.