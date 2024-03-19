The athletics fraternity in Cape Town has been left in shock following the murder of a well-known race-walking athlete. Envor Rhodas, 31, from Kraaifontein was stabbed to death at a nightclub in the city centre in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Rhodas and his cousins went out for the night and decided to go to a club in Long Street. As he was dancing, his attacker’s friend was dancing in front of him and an argument broke out. Rhodas decided to go out to get some fresh air, but was followed and stabbed from behind.

He died a few minutes later from the knife wound. Police spokesman, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirmed that Cape Town SAPS are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder. Twigg says: “According to reports, the victim had an argument with the suspect before he was stabbed. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

“We can confirm that an adult male was arrested in connection with the murder. He will appear in Cape Town Magistrate’s Court once he has been charged.” Envor Rhodas. Picture: Supplied Envor Rhodas, 31, from Kraaifontein was stabbed to death at a nightclub in Long Street on Saturday. Picture: Facebook Rhodas’ hartseer father, Johannes Klazen, says the family is very emotional at the moment. Klazen says: “I really don’t know what the argument was about between him and the accused, but to be stabbed from behind is the work of a coward.”

Johannes described his son as a humble guy. Johannes says: “He was a very soft and adorable person, who liked to help wherever he can. He was a man of few words and would rather leave from an argument. “He loved his sports and I was proud of him for representing Western Province Athletics for race-walking at nationals.”

Western Province Athletics (WPA) Acting General Manager, Lionel Samuels, expressed their condolences to Rhodas’ family and friends. Samuels says: “WPA has lost a great sportsman and we are all still in disbelief. Envor was a humble and dedicated athlete who was always open to new ideas and techniques in race-walking.” Rhodas represented WPA on a regular basis at national level. This included the Athletics South Africa 20km Race Walking Championships at the Youngsfield Military Base in Wynberg earlier this month.