The son of slain Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie has been busted for allegedly trying to extort a tow truck driver of R15 000.

The Daily Voice can also exclusively reveal that Abdullah “Dulla” Boonzaaier, 33, is making waves in the underworld after becoming a member of the Fancy Boys gang and allegedly using his new position to squeezing businesses for protection money.

Dulla and his co-accused Waleed Adams, 38, were busted in Goodwood last week after allegedly holding a tow truck driver and his girlfriend at gunpoint and going on a joyride in Cape Town.

According to a Daily Voice source, the duo were nabbed on 5 February and spent the last week in Pollsmoor Prison.

They are due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court this morning.

TJAPPIES: Abdullah ‘Dulla’ Boonzaaier. Picture supplied

“They were arrested on Saturday, 5 February, but the whole ordeal started the Friday night. They approached a tow truck driver who was parking off with his girlfriend,” says the source.

“Dulla is mos now a Fancy Boy and showed the driver his gun and told him he will shoot them vrek.

“They demanded the driver give them a lift but when the driver told him there was no petrol, he gave them R100.”

The source says the driver was forced to drive to Dulla’s mother’s house in Wright Street, Woodstock, where they picked up a woman and a child.

“They then forced the guy to drop them in Manenberg and then he told the driver to call his boss because Dulla wanted R15 000 or he was going to kill them or set the tow truck on fire.”

When the driver could not reach his boss, he was instructed to drive to GrandWest Casino.

“They held them hostage the whole time and the driver and his girlfriend had to go inside GrandWest because Dulla wanted to dowwel and he sat by the slot machines and the entire time the driver was instructed to keep calling his boss but he couldn’t get hold of him.

FAMILY TIES: Rashied Staggie and son Dulla. Picture supplied

“This lasted until the early hours of Saturday until they left the casino and were pulled over in Viking Way.”

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirms the case and says: “Woodstock Police are investigating cases of kidnapping and extortion after an incident in Wright Street, Woodstock.

“Two suspects aged 33 and 38 were arrested and appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on 7 February on the mentioned charges.

APPEAR TODAY: Cape Town Magistrates’ Court. File photo

According to the court records, the case was postponed for bail information and the duo are set to return to court today.

The source says that Dulla’s gang affiliations have caused a stir in the underworld as gang bosses are watching him closely following the murder of Rashied Staggie, who was shot and killed near his London Road home in December 2019.

“At the time that his father was assassinated, he led his own group in Woodstock known as the Terrible Hard Livings. In the last year he joined the Fancy Boys and you can see on Facebook he advocates for the British flag.

“But the bosses are watching him closely. It is believed that he has been extorting several small businesses but the mense are too bang to open cases against him because he is Staggie’s son.”

