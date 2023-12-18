From giving back during the Covid-19 pandemic, to now giving back while everyone faces immense economic pressure, Garden of Blessings continues to restore hope and assist those in need three years on. Founder of the initiative, Tracey-Ann Manus, said they have done three blanket drives, school stationery drives and Women’s Month initiatives since starting out in 2020.

Tracey-Ann, who serves her community in Ravensmead, says that one of the things she has learned since starting Garden Of Blessings is a massive need for similar initiatives. SWEET TREATS: xmas lunch Tracey-Ann says: “It’s about restoring hope and dreams, and building and strengthening communities. When I look around, many of the kids on my road go to school on an empty stomach, and they go to bed on an empty stomach, so food insecurity has always been something that I’m extremely passionate about.” This year, Garden of Blessings is seeking assistance for their annual #GoBKrizza lunch to create a festive Christmas for those in need. The initiative has made a call for donations for the annual lunch, which will take place on Friday.