Two suspects with lang vingers were nabbed during the Springbok rugby match at Cape Town Stadium over the weekend after jepping cash and cellphones from revellers. While Capetonians flooded the stadium and the rest of South Africa watched the Test match between South Africa and Wales, opportunistic criminals were trying their luck

On Saturday, the Springboks clinched the series against Wales after defeating Wayne Pivac’s team 30-14 in the decider after winning the opener in Pretoria and losing out in Bloemfontein in the second. But, while happiness and true South African gees was the order of the day, crime did not take a break. LOOTED STASH: The stolen cellphones recovered. Picture supplied According to the Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, the City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies were on high alert on Saturday with a crowd expectancy of 53 000.