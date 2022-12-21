The City of Cape Town says its libraries are facing an onslaught of burglaries and vandalism, with the Tafelsig Library being the latest facility left counting the cost of the damages. The Tafelsig Library was burgled in the early hours of Sunday when skelms gained access through the roof.

Apart from damage to the roof and computer cables, the thieves made off with several items including processing units, SmartCape computers, a monitor, a media screen, a smart television, a desk telephone and a USB speaker. The cost of this latest break-in is still being calculated. “The unabated onslaught on our libraries cannot continue. Costs linked to vandalism and theft, just since July, will surpass the R2 million mark by the end of this year. This includes the R1 million we’ll spend on security,” said Patricia van der Ross, the City’s Mayco member for Community Services and Health

“We shouldn’t have to spend so much money on securing community assets. These facilities are for the benefit of our residents, where our children come to study, learn and interact with each other. “It is deplorable that the criminal acts of a few impact the majority.” Many of the crimes impact on library services, necessitating the temporary closure of the facility, resulting in the unavailability of materials.