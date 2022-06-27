Residents of Kalksteenfontein say a local canal that floods during heavy rainfall is causing major issues for the community while a clean-up has been planned to solve the issues. Eleanor Fransman, a resident who stays near the canal in Ranunculus Street, said the body of water has been an issue for a number of months while the clean-up operation has been welcomed by most of the residents.

“This water comes up from the side and sometimes even into our houses so all the dirt and stuff comes here by us,” she says. “When the water comes up by our houses, then it stinks a lot and there are rats that come from the dirt. “When it rained so much last week, the youngsters got together and tried to clear the stuff out from the water but there needs to be a more permanent fix because it’s blocked somewhere in the pipes.

HAZARD: Clearing up debris. Picture supplied “It is not only our road that has this problem, so there needs to be a big clean-up.” The 57-year-old resident added that City officials were on the scene to assess but they were forced out of the area. “When they came here, the people were upset because they were saying that the clean-up crew must be made of people from the area.”