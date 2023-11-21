Slain activist Loyiso Nkohla-Mabandla was on a hitlist, along with his wife. This was revealed in court on Monday as a second accused appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court for his assassination on 17 April.

Emotional widow Nyameka Mabandla couldn’t hold back her tears when Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advocate John Ryneveld read how suspect Mziyanda Mdlungu is linked to the murder. WIDOW: Nyameka Mabandla was a target. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers The accused was arrested by the Hawks on 13 November in Katlehong, Gauteng. The alleged mastermind behind the murder, security boss Thobani Maxengana of Limise Protection Services (Pty) Ltd, was nabbed last Thursday in Peddie, Eastern Cape.

However, the following day he was found dead in the cells at Cambridge police station, East London. Police said he had died of a heart attack. Advocate Ryneveld revealed that Mdlungu was paid R20 000 for killing Nkohla-Mabandla. CONSPIRACY: Accused No.2 Mziyanda Mdlungu. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers The prosecutor says: “[Mdlungu] faces eight charges. He has been formally added as accused No.2 , he faces two counts of conspiracy to murder, murder, three counts of attempted murder, unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.”

Ryneveld revealed Loyiso met his alleged killers, saying: “The meeting, convened by Maxengana took place before 17 April, and was attended by the accused and [accused No.1] Zukisa Tshabile, and other known males. “He agreed with Thobani to kill Loyiso. In addition, [for the] conspiracy to commit murder [charge], the second target was Nyameka Mabandla, she was supposed to be shot. “Accused was in agreement. After the murder of Nyameka, his wife, he would be paid to which the accused agreed.”

He added that on 17 April, the accused was contacted by the shooters to inform him Nkohla-Mabandla was killed, adding: “The accused informed the mastermind Thobani Maxengana they have finished the job. “In May, the accused received an amount of R20 000 from Thobani, which was accepted by the accused. That is a summary of how he is linked. He has been charged with a Schedule 6 offence.” Mdlungu said through his lawyer he would like to apply for bail.

Nyameka told media outside the court that she was very shocked to hear that Maxengana was the alleged mastermind behind the plot. The stunned widow tells reporters: “He [Maxengana] went to the [Loyiso’s mother’s] funeral and then two weeks later, he did this. “They were from the same town, Loyiso helped him when he was struggling.

“The meeting they all attended was to resolve the issue of the employees who were not paid. We knew Thobani. “This is someone who approached Loyiso to resuscitate his business. “For him to turn and want to kill the both of us is disgusting and to kill Loyiso for R20000.