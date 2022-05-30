Hundreds of Manenberg residents braved the cold weather over the weekend to pray for the safe return of Shireen Essop who was abducted last week. Concerned residents gathered at MC Stores in Jordaan Street on Thursday and Saturday where they hosted interfaith services for the family of the 32-year-old mother of one.

The Primrose Park resident, who is also the manager at Dairy Mart in Philippi, was apparently hijacked while leaving work last Monday. Police say there has been no contact from the kidnappers and no new leads in the case. NO DEVELOPMENTS: Shireen Essop, 32 Appeals for information by her family on social media went viral as Capetonians expressed their fears over kidnappers lurking in their communities.

Shireen was reportedly stopped while driving on Varkensvlei Road. Her last words were, “Mommy, they’re taking me”, on a phone call to her mom. Her white Toyota Quest was later found abandoned in Philippi but there was no sign of Shireen and her cellphone had been switched off.

Moulana Sameegh Norodien says as the community and family struggle to come to grips with what has happened, the prayer services were hosted to show the community’s support. “What has happened to Shireen has shocked the entire community. “Everyone is fearful especially the children because things are unclear.

“On Thursday and Saturday we gathered at MC stores and hosted prayers and services to show our support for the family. “There were over 500 people who came out in the cold to pray with us for her safe return.” PRAY: Moulana Sameegh Norodien He says as concerned residents gathered to share their sentiments, Shireen’s family also joined the crowd.

“They were very thankful but you could see they are hartseer. I spoke to one of the aunts and they are very worried because nearly a week has gone by and there has been no ransom, no phone call and no email,” says the moulana. “We are trusting Allah that she is returned home safely and we will host a prayer every second night at this location until she comes home. “We also have pastors who come to pray and call on the community to stand by Shireen’s family.”