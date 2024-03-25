By Zolani Sinxo Julius Malema says if he was in charge, he would skop the gatte of skollies and extortionists in the Western Cape.

“We cannot allow this province to be run by Pollsmoor Prison inmates,” the EFF leader told 13 000 supporters who packed Gugulethu Stadium on Sunday, where the party launched its Western Cape Manifesto for the upcoming general elections. Malema claimed the provincial DA government was dragging its feet in these matters. Malema also took potshots at president Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC government, claiming that it is full of corrupt people and needs to be voted out.

Julius says: “We cannot go into this campaign without exposing how this government is rotten to the core, and you are the only ones who can stop the rot on the 29th of May. When they speak about crime, they speak about the suburbs, and they don’t care about our people. EFF Leader, Julius Malema addressing supporters during their manifesto rally in Gugulethu Stadium. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers EFF Leader, Julius Malema addressing supporters during their manifesto rally in Gugulethu Stadium. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers “How can a government be scared of gangsters? It is because gangsterism is happening in the townships. Fighters, you cannot be complainants. You have to go and reclaim the streets of Gugulethu and the streets of the Western Cape from criminals and protect our innocent women and children. They killed many people in Cape Town because they [people] refused to pay for protection feed. “Where is Mzoli [Ngcawuzele] today? The old man who ran a successful butcher that was attracting tourists here in Gugulethu. Apart from being sick, Mzoli was a victim of gangsterism that demanded money for protection. We cannot allow this province to be run by Pollsmoor Prison inmates.”

Malema also urged mense to protect the taxi industry. Malema says: “We need to support the taxi owners. We need to support the taxi drivers. When the EFF government comes in, we are going to subsidise the taxis the same way we are subsidising the buses. Because you work very far from where you stay, we don’t want transport to be expensive for you. “We are going to give these taxis permits on time, only if they are in good condition. Our taxi owners and our taxi drivers must not put our people in mobile coffins.”