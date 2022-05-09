Police say this is the woman who kidnapped a two-month-old baby at a shopping centre. Bishop Lavis police have released an identikit of the woman accused of snatching baby Kai-Isha Meniers from the Shoprite centre in Bishop Lavis on 30 April.

According to police, this unidentified woman was last seen by Kai-Isha’s family on the day she disappeared. Still missing: Kai-Isha Meniers. Picture supplied She kidnapped the baby while mom, Francis Meniers, 41, was inside Shoprite running errands for a neighbour. At the time Francis explained that she was approached by the friendly child snatcher who pretended to be pregnant, and even bought her nappies and food to gain her trust, then stole the child and vanished without a trace.

Francis said the woman offered to hold her baby while she shopped, and she left her two sons with her to keep an eye. Bishop Lavis police have released an identikit of the woman accused of snatching baby Kai-Isha Meniers But the woman waited till the boys were distracted before running away with Kai-Isha. Over the weekend the Bishop Lavis Community Police Forum along with police and patrollers embarked on a search for the woman who was captured on CCTV footage leaving with the child.