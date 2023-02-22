A well-known radio DJ from Cape Town claims he was assaulted by a group of security guards at Somerset Hospital, who also grabbed his private parts. Magic 828’s Steven Taylor, 39, says he feels “violated” after the incident which took place during visiting hours on Monday night.

“When I arrived at the hospital, security confronted me [saying] that I should leave my four-year-old son outside, but I explained to them I’m a single father and that’s not possible,” Taylor says. He adds that after visiting his friend, another argument broke out and he was moered. HURT: Injuries sustained in scuffle. Picture supplied “There were about six to 10 security officers, they treated me like a criminal. They blocked me and physically grabbed my son,” the outraged DJ says.

“They all attacked me and assaulted me, they tried to strangle me. I had blood in my mouth afterwards. “Also one of the security guards grabbed my private parts, squeezing them, so yes I feel violated.” Steven says after he was beaten up in front of his traumatised son, a doctor at the hospital refused to assist him with a J88 form, which is needed to open a police case.

“The police came back and brought the J88 form which the doctor then refused to fill in, saying that the hospital must first give her approval to fill it in.” HURT: Injuries sustained in scuffle. Picture supplied Authorities are now investigating the incident, which was recorded on CCTV, according to Western Cape Health Department spokesperson Natalie Watlington. “The person wanted to visit someone in the hospital and was informed that children under a certain age are not allowed inside clinical areas,” she explains.

“This is not uncommon at health facilities due to the risk of infection. “As such, a scuffle occurred between him and the security on duty. “He was addressed in a civil manner and informed of such, but continued to be aggressive and made his way up to the second floor.

HURT: Injuries sustained in scuffle. Picture supplied “The entire process was confirmed on CCTV footage. “He ignored security’s requests to behave calmly and was then deemed to be a threat to staff and patient safety. “A matron then calmed down the situation and kept the minor with her while he proceeded with his visit.”

TENSION: Somerset Hospital in Green Point. Natalie adds: “The process around the J88 was explained to him and that he must first open a case before the J88 form can be completed.” Steven confirms he visited his friend and says it was when he returned for his son that another argument took place between him and security and he was moered. “I feel that it could have been handled better and I am not aware of any law that says children cannot enter a hospital,” he adds.