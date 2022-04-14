Learners at Merrydale Primary School in Mitchells Plain kicked off their Easter celebrations with huge smiles and sweet treats yesterday when the Pick n Pay asap! Team delivered free chocolate eggs to 1100 pupils.

The special project was initiated by Principal Trevor Dilgee, who made the appeal to PnP.

Mr Dilgee said: “I wrote to Pick n Pay this year asking for a donation of chocolate eggs for all our learners as I wanted to give this experience to the whole school, especially after the past two years of strict lockdowns over the Easter period.

“A lot of our learners might never have had an Easter egg, it is a luxury some families can’t afford.”

His heartfelt appeal spurred the asap! team on and the PnP Easter Bunny was on hand to make a special delivery to the school to cheer up the excited kids.

Pick n Pay has had a long-standing relationship with the school as they are registered as part of the Pick n Pay School Club – a network of 3180 schools nationwide that receive free workbooks, posters, and materials every year.

Joshua Maduna, shade November, Malia Simons, Charna Steenveld

The retailer said various activations have been done at the school, including a donation of raincoats for all learners to help keep them warm and dry when walking to school during the winter months.

The kids’ faces lit up when the Easter Bunny rocked up on a motorbike to deliver the treats and entertain them with a dance routine they were taught called the #HintHatchHop dance.

Grade 2 pupil, Farah Lawrence, said she was very happy: “I got three Easter eggs, this is so exciting. Thank you to the people who brought these nice treats for us.”

EGG-STATIC: Pupil Farah Lawrence

André Nel, General Manager Sustainability at Pick n Pay, says creating memorable moments is a priority for their School Club.

“Happiness promotes learning, so while we provide supporting tools to best help learners and teachers thrive at school, we also understand the importance of boosting this with fun and enjoyable moments.”

YAY: Merrydale Primary pupils with PnP bunny

Pick n Pay School Club will be visiting 12 schools nationwide as part of its annual Easter Drive.

This will see nearly 3500 learners from Grade R to Grade 2 receive Easter eggs and hot cross buns ahead of the Easter weekend.

