A 5-year-old child was allegedly scalded with hot water for playing in front of a neighbour’s house. Unako Khala suffered third degree burns after a kettle of boiling water is believed to have been flung at him, by 22-year-old Asanda Makaluza.

Makaluza was arrested a few days after the June 24 incident. ACCUSED: Asanda Makaluza, 22 Unako’s aunt Yonela Mnyombolo, 34, told the Daily Voice that while her nephew is recovering, he has been severely traumatised. “He is so afraid to play outside after what happened,” she explained.

According to Mnyombolo, the child was playing in a park opposite Makaluza’s house when she apparently came out asking the kids what they were doing on “her territory”. “The park is right there at her house, the kids were shouting and being loud, maybe that’s what upset her, but to chase a small child with a kettle of boiling water is just evil,” Mnyombolo claims. “If she just told them to leave I am sure they would have listened.”

She said Unako then came running into the house, screaming in pain. “He lives with his grandparents, his mom is in the Eastern Cape, so imagine how guilty they are feeling... he is their only grandchild.” BADLY BURNT: Unako Khala, 5. Picture supplied Mnyombolo said the family immediately went to Makaluza’s house to ask her what happened.

She claimed that the woman didn’t deny burning the child nor did she show remorse. “We needed to make sure he was telling the truth, but when she didn’t try and deny it, we knew we had to make a case,” Mnyombolo said. “Her family has since come to apologise, but how do you forgive someone who doesn’t show any remorse? Right now we just want justice for Unako, that is all.”