Police have made a breakthrough in the murder of Kaizer Chiefs star Luke Fleurs after arresting six suspects in Soweto in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old footballer from Mitchells Plain was fatally shot in a botched hijacking in Honeydew, Johannesburg, last Wednesday.

At the time, police said Fleurs was driving a red VW Golf 8 GTI into the petrol station on 14th Avenue. Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Mavela Masondo, says: “While waiting to be served by the petrol attendant, he was confronted by two armed males who came driving a white BMW 1 series. “The suspects pointed him with a firearm and took him out of his vehicle, then shot him once on the upper body. One suspect drove off with the victim's car, followed by his accomplice.”

Fleurs died on arrival at a medical facility. Following the murder, the Gauteng police commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, appointed a team to trace and arrest the suspects. Speaking about the arrest, Masondo said the six suspects were traced and arrested in Slovoville, Soweto, in the early hour Wednesday morning.

He said Fleurs’ vehicle, which was already stripped, was recovered on Monday. Masondo says: “Police believe that the suspects are part of a syndicate that is responsible for car hijackings in Gauteng, and the search for more suspects is continuing.” The six suspects are expected to make their first appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

They face charges of murder and hijacking. Fleurs, from Westridge, began his soccer career at the age of 13 at Ubuntu Football Academy, where he rose through the ranks and made his debut in the National First Division at 17 years old. In 2018, he caught the eye of SuperSport United where he had a stellar career, making over 60 appearances.