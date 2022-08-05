A traumatised Retreat mom is appealing for help in finding her four-year-old son who was snatched – allegedly by his own dad – on Tuesday. The mother of Yaseen Kongolo says they got a skrik when they were locked up in the house as the father, Rooney Baile, left with the child.

“I am divorced from his father and on Tuesday I got home at about 7pm,” explains Gigi, 23. “He just showed up and the child saw him through the window and was excited to see him, so he unlocked the door and let him in. “He came in and greeted my mother and my aunt and was with the child. At that point we did not see that he took the keys out of the door.”

FATHER: Rooney Baile. Picture supplied She says as he played with Yaseen, they suddenly heard the front door close. “He just closed the door and locked it with the keys. I ran to get dressed as he locked the whole family in the house and we struggled to get out. When we got out, I heard my mother screaming that my child was gone.” She adds: “I went immediately to the police station and they went to his place in Brooklyn.

“The police kicked down the door and found that all his stuff is packed and he only left a bed and a couch behind. “At this stage we don’t know if he is gone to Tanzania or Congo but I am scared he has left the country with my child. MISSING: Yaseen, 4 “I got through to his phone and he only let me speak for a few seconds and told him to bring my child back and then dropped the phone.”