Commuters can once again look forward to late-night shopping as additional MyCiTi bus trips to Canal Walk and the V&A Waterfront will be made available over the festive season. The City has advised that until next Saturday, the last D08 and T03 bus to Canal Walk will depart at 10.15pm.

And the last T01 and 214a bus to the V&A Waterfront will depart at 11.11pm from Table View until 31 December. Urban Mobility mayco member, Rob Quintas, says: “We are excited about the many visitors who will be enjoying our beautiful City this festive season. We want to encourage all to make use of the MyCiTi bus service. “Commuters can travel to various recreational spots and shopping centres day and night, and all that’s needed is a valid myconnect card loaded with Mover Points.”

The Silwerstroom beach and resort service will also operate on weekends and public holidays, except on Christmas Day. Buses will depart from Atlantis station at 9am and 1pm and return from Silwerstroomstrand at 9.30am, 2pm and 6pm. The bus will stop along Arion, Charel Uys North, Montreal, Tsitsikamma, Atlantis Cemetery and Silwerstream.

Residents have also been reminded that buses will continue operating seven days a week, however, given that fewer passengers will be travelling to work, the standard routes for weekday services will operate at a reduced frequency from 18 December to 7 January. This means fewer services for routes T01, T02, T03, 261 and 109. Route D05 will not operate during this time. All of the MyCiTi service timetables and route information is available at www.myciti.org.za and on the MyCiTi app.