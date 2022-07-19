A Manenberg mother may lose her leg after she was caught in the crossfire of rival gangs while standing at a winkel on Sunday morning. Doctors told the family that Roxanne Jordaan, 36, was shot twice in the same leg and the bullets shattered her bones.

Her right leg has no feeling left in it, indicating nerve damage. Her mom Geravia Bownman, 53, says residents watched in horror as skollies opened fire in Thames Walk shortly after 8am on Sunday, unconcerned that Roxanne stood holding a two-year-old child on her arm. WORRY: Geravia Bownman, 53, from Manenberg. Picture: Monique Duval According to residents, the Hard Livings and Americans gangs have been fighting all weekend, with sporadic shootings reported in the Storms River precinct.

“She went to the shop to get coffee and sugar for her family,” says Geravia. “She was carrying a two-year-old child that is one of our relatives on her arm and she was caught in the crossfire between two gangs. “We were at home when people came rushing to tell us and we ran to the scene but she was already taken away by a car to hospital.”

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms the case and says: “A female was shot and wounded on Sunday at about 8.26am in Thames Avenue, Manenberg. “According to reports, the victim was at a tuck shop when she was shot and wounded. “The victim was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. An attempted murder case was registered for investigation.”

Geravia says she went to visit Roxanne, who is mother to a 10-year-old son, in hospital and got a skrik when she heard doctors are considering amputating her leg. IN HOSPITAL: Roxanne Jordaan, 36. Picture supplied “They said her bone was shattered and she has a big hole in her leg. She is very traumatised and scared they will cut it off. “The leg has no feeling and so we don’t know if the nerves are damaged but we are waiting to hear whether they will be able to save her leg.