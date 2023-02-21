A measles outbreak has been declared in the Western Cape by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Tuesday, following a spike in cases. The Western Cape Department of Health says four measles cases have been reported in the Cape Metro district from 24 January to 17 February 2023.

“In line with the World Health Organization (WHO) International Health Regulations, a measles outbreak is defined as the occurrence of three or more confirmed measles cases (at least two of which should be laboratory-confirmed) in a health facility or district (approximate catchment population of 100 000) in a month,” the department said in a statement. It comes despite the department recently ramping up vaccination drives at schools. It said health care workers across the province have been placed on high alert.

A measles outbreak has been declared in the Western Cape by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) yesterday following a spike in cases. Picture: Lindsey Wasson/ Reuters “Additionally, all children’s Road-to-health booklets are being checked to ensure their measles vaccinations are up-to-date.” To date, a total of 168 056 measles vaccines has been administered provincially since 6 February. “Children under the age of 15 are eligible and urged to get vaccinated. No child in school or crèche will be vaccinated unless his or her parent or legal guardian has given permission through signing a consent form.”

The department said measles was a preventable disease and that it is never too late to vaccinate. “Please do not delay in taking your children to the nearest clinic for vaccination, where the healthcare workers will assure them about the efficacy and safety of the measles vaccine,” says Sonia Botha, the Western Cape’s coordinator of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI). Measles symptoms include a fever and rash, with a cough, red eyes, and runny nose.