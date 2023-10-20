Manenberg residents are in shock after an innocent dad was gunned down in his sleep on Thursday. The hartseer family of Tasliem Davids, 40, were left baffled by the horrific shooting which saw gangsters pump eight bullets into his body as he sought refuge at a neighbour’s home in Renoster Road.

Sister Farieda, 37, says they were awoken to the sound of gunshots followed by screams from neighbours for them to come to the scene. FATHER OF ONE: Tasliem Davids, 40. Picture supplied “He used to skarrel but as a family we always made sure he was clean and fed. Because he was on drugs, he was not allowed to sleep in the family house and slept next door,” Farieda explained. “We heard klomp skote go off just before 7am and then we were called.

“When we got there we found that they shot him five times in the head and three times in his body while he was sleeping.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed that Manenberg SAPS registered a murder case for investigation. “According to reports, the victim was asleep when unknown gunmen entered his room and fired several shots at him. The motive for the attack forms part of the investigation,” he said.

Farieda says they are struggling to come to grips with Tasliem’s death. “He has a 15-year-old daughter and she is not taking it well. They knew he was not a gangster and for them to shoot him like that for no reason in his sleep is shocking. “I don’t know if they are cowards but the way anybody just gets killed now in Manenberg is not on. Someone must do something,” she added.