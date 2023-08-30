A Manenberg father has been ruthlessly gunned down in a suspected robbery on Monday night. The hartseer family of Ryan Ludolph, 35, say they stood at the scene in shock after being alerted to the shooting by a girl who lives nearby.

Ryan was found lying in the street without shoes after various items, including his orange VW Polo Vivo and takkies, were taken from him. Sister Lauren Jullies, 30, said Ryan’s teen daughter is now fatherless: “Ryan was not married but he had a 15-year-old daughter and she was his everything. “She is not coping because this happened suddenly.

“Ryan grew up in Manenberg and [was a driver at K&R Fish Tradings] in Heideveld. Tragic: Ludolph’s dead body lying in the street in Heideveld. Picture: Leon Knipe “A girl that he was also a father figure to, who lives near to where it happened, called us to say he had been shot. When we arrived on the scene, he had already passed on and we do not know how many times he was shot. “We are not sure how it happened but they took his Polo Vivo, his cellphone, his wallet and even stole his takkies.

“The car was recovered in Athlone Industrial where it was abandoned,” Lauren added. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting Monday afternoon at 5.20pm in Sonderend Street, where a 35-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded, are under investigation. “Manenberg police attended the crime scene where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his head. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

“The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown. A murder case was registered for investigation.” Lauren is heartbroken, as she also lost her mom recently. She describes her brother as friendly and outgoing: “He had the most beautiful smile. I am flabbergasted. We are only two children and just last month we lost our mother when she died after having a heart attack.”