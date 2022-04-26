A woman who survived being raped and slashed by the man accused of murdering Philippi teen Amahle Quku says she is ready to face her rapist in court.

Three years after the vicious attack which left Grace Mufadu scarred for life, the brave woman revealed that she is ready to explain how Leonard Mzingeli brutally raped her, stabbed her and slit her throat.

Mzingeli appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Monday where the much-anticipated murder trial was postponed to May.

He was arrested after Amahle’s half naked body was discovered on a veldjie in June 2020.

Her death sparked a riot after it was revealed that a community leader had allegedly handed Mzingeli over to police.

Angry residents protested in the streets by blocking roads with rubble and burnt tyres and even demolished the community leader’s shack and opened fire on him.

He was later hospitalised as residents demanded Mzingeli be handed over to the community.

Shortly after the arrest, Grace came forward and shared her story in the Daily Voice about how, in October 2019, she had been viciously attacked and left for dead.

She said she first saw him when she went to the shop. He greeted her, then later that night he allegedly attacked her with a knife when she was walking on her own.

“I am going to testify and I am ready to tell the courts my story.

“The charges of rape and attempted murder are from the same incident.

“He ran away after I gave a statement while in hospital and that is how he came into contact with Amahle; to kill her (because he was not arrested).

“When she died, I saw his picture and that is when I recognised him. I am definitely going to court for justice,” the brave woman tells the Daily Voice.

Standing in the dock on Monday, Mzingeli appeared calm as he was told he would now face four charges which include two counts of rape, murder and attempted murder.

Due to the late appointment of a Legal Aid attorney, the case was postponed to 9 May for him to plead.

Outside court, Amahle’s anguished mother, Mandulele, 50, told the Daily Voice that she has been waiting a long time for justice.

“I have been waiting a long time and I do not feel happy about the postponements but what can I do?” she says.

“I want justice for Amahle but I want him to look me in my eye and tell me why he killed my child.

“I do not feel happy that my child had to die before they caught this man who raped another woman.”

