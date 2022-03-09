A four-year-old laaitie from Pelikan Park is causing a buzz on social media by selling a variety of sweet treats to help sukkeling families during Ramadan.

Suhail Solomons along with his parents Muneebah Alexander and dad Rezaa have been going door-to-door for the past month selling sweets and biscuits to raise money.

They want to assist three families with suhoor meals in the morning.

The holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims fast, commences early next month.

Muneebah, 30, says Suhail’s love for charity work started last year when the crèche he attends handed out clothing and food to a nearby informal settlement.

PROUD: Mom Muneebah, 30

“He attends Little Dreamers Academy in Eagle Park and it all started there. Last year they held a charity drive for the people living on the camp in 5th Avenue and the children handed over food, clothing and other essentials,” she says.

“Since then he always comes to me and asks ‘mommy, when are we going to make a pot of food for the hungry people?’ and because we cannot afford to do that, we started this initiative.”

Suhail proudly tells the Daily Voice that he has raised R1450 towards his cause so far, by walking around his community every day.

“I walk with my daddy and we sell the sweets for R10 a packet. I like the gummy sweets and the shortbread biscuits. I have R1450 and I will be gathering until my birthday on 28 March. I want to feed the whole world,” he says.

MISSION: Suhail so far raised R1450

Muneebah says the family hopes to assist at least three families in need.

“The plan is to keep selling until close to his birthday and then purchase various goods like coffee, sugar, milk, porridge and dates to equip these families to have a meal before Fajr (sunrise) prayers.

“We did not have the money to just give him, so we came up with the idea of having him raise the money, so that he understands the concept that you need to earn something to achieve your goals.

“To fast on an empty stomach is rather hard and yes, you do stay without food the entire day but you need something substantial to start the day with.”

If you would like to support Suhail, call Muneebah on 074 865 4941.

[email protected]