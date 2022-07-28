Two Manenberg brasse have taken it upon themselves to help local matric pupils get the farewell of their dreams by providing free haircuts and photographs. Maurice Engelbrecht, 40, and Hagan Ree, 25, said they both grew up in the area and know the hardships many of the students face.

Hagan, a photographer, says: “I know there are so many parents out there that cannot afford all the stuff the students will need for the day. “Our thing is that everybody deserves a lekker matric ball because it is your farewell after years at school plus there are many things we go through here in this area just to get to this point. “Maurice and I want to encourage them to message us so we can come out and help with the photographs and faders for the guys, which Maurice will do because he is a barber.”

BARBER: Maurice The pair are appealing to other businesses in the area to pitch in to help while they also welcome help in their own fields. Currently, they have just over 20 students who have reached out to them while their aim is to help every student in the area “It will be good to have hair salons come aboard to help with the girls and we will not mind if other photographers or barbers also want to help,” says Hagan.