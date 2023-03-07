Shocking court documents have revealed that little Jordan Brown was given no room to escape by the heartless hitman hellbent on killing the youngster, alongside his gang boss father in a horrific shooting last year. After months of bail hearings, the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court has ruled that alleged killer Cole Nel will stay in the mang for the duration of the trial for allegedly murdering Jordan and his dad Cheslin Nelson.

The Grade 5 pupil from Prince George Primary died on October 2 last year while visiting his father’s home in Shepherd Way in Lavender Hill. GUNNED DOWN: Jordan Brown, 11. During the explosive bail hearings, it was revealed that Cole was a member of the Fast Guns gang and frequented the gang’s headquarters where he was meant to protect Nelson, who was the gang leader. But while in prison he had secretly joined the Flakkas gang and used his position of trust to get close to Nelson to kill him.

On the day of the fatal shooting, he arrived at Nelson’s Wendy house and allegedly hid his firearm in an outside toilet and after scouting who was present, he returned with the weapon and opened fire. While many believed Jordan was caught up in a hail of bullets aimed at his father and fellow skollies, Magistrate Goolam Bawa has highlighted the testimonies of witnesses who said Jordan was shot first by Nel. WIPED OUT: Boss Cheslin Nelson. Picture supplied “He got the 11-year-old minor deceased on his way out of the Wendy house and shot him at point-blank range,” Bawa said.

He said Nel then stepped over Jordan’s body and shot his father four times in the head and neck and continued firing at three other victims before fleeing. In his bail application, Nel and his mother Shirley alleged that there was a conspiracy by the Anti-Gang Unit to keep him in custody after he was acquitted of the murder of five-year-old Nathalia Pienaar. Nathalia Pienaar It was also revealed that Shirley confessed to Cole’s lawyer that she told cops liegstories during the manhunt as she claimed she did not to know where her son was hiding, fearing cops would moer him.

However, Bawa dismissed the conspiracy claims, and said: “Given the sequence of how things unfolded until the arrival of the police, the suggested conspiracy against the applicant is highly improbable, as there was simply no time to do so.” The case has been postponed to March 30. HAD DEADLY INTENTIONS: Alleged hitman Cole Nel. Jordan’s oupa Calvin said they are happy with the outcome and hope to get justice.