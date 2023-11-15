The Hawks have nabbed a second suspect for the murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla. Mziyanda Mdlungu, 38, was arrested in Katlehong on Monday and made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Bellville made the arrest. Vukubi says: “The Hawks successfully traced and arrested a 38-year-old suspect in Katlehong, Tshwane on November 13. He made an appearance in Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court. ACTIVIST: Loyiso Nkohla was gunned down. File picture “His arrest emanates from an incident that happened on April 17 where the deceased was killed in a hail of bullets at Philippi railway station.

“It is believed that Nkohla was targeted for his role in talks to clear Metrorail’s Central Line, where families had built their homes.” The accused was arrested three weeks after Zukisa Tshabile was busted on October 27. Vukubi adds: “[Tshabile] had made an appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court and the matter was remanded until February 15 for further investigation.”

He said Mdlungu will make a second appearance at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Tshabile, who abandoned a bail plea, has other matters pending, including attempted murder and armed robbery at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court. During the first appearance, it was revealed that he was hired to kill Nkohla by the unnamed owner of a security company.