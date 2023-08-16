A hair salon owner is opening her heart and studio by going all out to assist needy matriculants with their matric ball – free of charge. She is providing pupils from Excelsior High School in Belhar with a full glam makeover and catering for their farewell on September 28.

Lizel Fransman, 46, the owner of Hair Whizz Salon in Belhar, started this initiative last year, when she helped four matrics from Belhar High with alles – from hair, make-up, dresses and shoes to cars – to make their day extra special. She now wants to reach out to different high schools in Belhar and do the same. “This is my second year being involved with this project and it clearly has improved the self-esteem among boys and girls involved in this project,” Lizel said.

“One of the best ways to help the poor and needy youngsters is to give them a hand up, rather than a handout. “Giving them moral support, showing heartfelt humility and respect makes them feel that someone really does care about them.” TREAT: These Excelsior High matrics are going to have ball kwaai Twelve learners had to write motivational letters as to why they are in need of the sponsorship, before they were surprised at their school assembly on Tuesday morning when they heard that they had been selected.

The learners will arrive at their balls in style with kwaai BMWs and will be accompanied by an entourage of bikers called the Grim Reapers. Acting principal CJ Smith thanked Lizel for her generosity. “This is going to mean a lot because we have so many underprivileged learners here at the school and some of them can’t afford school fees let alone go to the matric ball,” the grateful palie said.

“So I think it’s an amazing opportunity for these learners and we are so grateful to Hair Whizz for reaching out to our school.” Lizel is appealing to the public for any donations towards jewellery, shoes, ingredients for the platters, and glam handbags. Any monetary donations that are left over will be handed over to the school.