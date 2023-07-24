A former Hawks security guard who submitted a fake matric certificate to get the job has pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud. Phelisa Lande, 45, was sentenced after a warrant of arrest was issued for her on 8 August 2022 by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Investigation team in Bellville for falsifying her qualifications.

Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, says Lande is a former Hawks’ guard, and submitted a fake matric certificate for a job at the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation. “It is reported that in October 2021, there was a post advertised for security officials in the Hawks offices in Bellville. “When she applied for the said position, the accused submitted a fraudulent matric certificate, which was one of the requirements for the post,” she explains.

“As a result, the accused was appointed as a security official in Bellville, where she occupied the post on 1 April 2022.” Hani says when the Hawks found out about the bogus certificate they inquired at the Department of Education to check if it was real. “It was during this process that the allegation of fraud was discovered and further investigation revealed that the accused submitted the same qualification on her previous employment where she was employed as a security officer,” Hani says.