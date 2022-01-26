Following a backlash from all quarters, Premier Alan Winde yesterday finally rekked his bek over the suspension of Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, admitting that he had known about the “serious allegations” for two months already.

He also confirmed that four more officials in the department have been suspended.

According to reports, the four are accused of procuring and grooming women for Fritz.

They would allegedly get the women, mostly interns in Fritz’s office, drunk especially when travelling to small towns in the Western Cape, reported News24.

Winde’s office told the Daily Voice yesterday: “It is confirmed that four officials in the Ministry of Community Safety have been placed on precautionary suspension by the Head of Department for Community Safety, whilst various allegations of misconduct are investigated by the Provincial People Management Unit.”

WITHHELD INFO: Alan Winde

Winde claims he has been withholding information at the request of the persons who have levelled the allegations against Fritz.

“On Sunday, I announced that Minister Fritz had been suspended with immediate effect after serious allegations pertaining to his conduct were brought to my attention.

“Initial allegations related to this matter were first brought to my attention by a third party informally on 23 November 2021. I immediately requested affidavits from the persons directly involved so that I could take action,” he explains.

“Earlier this month, I was informed that the complainants were now ready to hand over their affidavits. I met with them 11 days ago, accepted their accounts, and consulted with legal services on the next steps to take.

“In the interim, further individuals indicated that they would like to come forward too, and legal services took their accounts down.

“Following my meeting with the complainants, and after receiving legal advice, I felt I had sufficient information to immediately suspend the Minister and request an independent investigation into this matter.”

He said the employees involved are receiving counselling via the government’s Health and Wellness service provider.

Winde says criminal charges may be laid against Fritz depending on the findings of the investigation.

“The complainants who have approached me have been informed that they have the option to lay criminal charges too, and that any necessary support will be provided to them should they elect to do so.

“I am not in a position to lay criminal charges currently, but I cannot discount the prospect of this happening, should the investigation by this independent counsel result in advice indicating that it is necessary or appropriate for me to do so.”

Member of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament from the GOOD Party, Brett Herron, says Winde needs to explain what the allegations are: “He can do so without identifying the victims and he must explain why he added four people in this mix.”

Fritz is being replaced as DA Western Cape leader by deputy leader Minister Tertuis Simmers, while his Community Safety portfolio will be taken over by Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais in the interim.

