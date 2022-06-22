The wearing of mandatory face masks can soon be a thing of the past. Cabinet will be making a decision on this matter following recommendations from National Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla.

In a letter dated 20 June 2022, Phaahla also recommended that regulations be changed regarding the number of people allowed at gatherings, reports IOL. “We have been monitoring the epidemic working with the NICD and the current epidemiological analysis points towards lower infection rates and that the country has exited the recent spike or fifth wave, which the current limited regulations were promulgated to mitigate,” the letter reads. The minister noted a decline in the number of reported Covid-19 cases and rate of hospitalisations, the effective productive rate of the virus, the positivity rate in the number of tests done and a decline in the number of daily deaths.

On Sunday, 995 new infections and six deaths were recorded. Meanwhile, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde welcomed the convening of the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) by President Cyril Ramaphosa, scheduled for this morning. Winde says: “Finally we may now see an end to all Covid-19 curbs, as I have consistently called for.

“But it has to be emphasised, it is disappointing that it has taken so long.” The Premier added: “We want to see a removal of the remaining restrictions immediately, as our data clearly indicates that it is no longer required to protect our healthcare system. “This includes the removal of all restrictions on gatherings, as well as the removal of the mask mandate.