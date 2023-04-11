The EFF has called on Indian authorities to arrest and prosecute the globally acclaimed Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, for child abuse after a video of his inappropriate interaction with a boy went viral. In the trending video, the young boy can be seen approaching the 87-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner before asking: “Can I hug you?”

The spiritual leader then invites the boy on stage and points to his cheek and says, “first here,” prompting the boy to give him a hug and a kiss. As the interaction continues, the Dalai Lama then points to his lips, and says: “then I think finally here also.” He then pulls the boy’s chin and kisses him on the mouth. “And suck my tongue,” he says after a few seconds, poking his tongue out.

The EFF has joined the international outcry, calling on the Indian government to arrest the Dalai Lama following a video of his inappropriate interaction with a boy. Picture: Screenshot According to reports, the incident happened in February, in India where the Dalai Lama lives in “permanent exile”. On Monday, amid an international outcry over the incident, the Dalai Lama’s office apologised to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world. In South Africa, the EFF led by Julius Malema said the “lame apology” must be rejected.

“The lame apology issued today from the Dalai Lama Office must be rejected with condemnation. Child abuse cannot be apologised away. It is also telling that the apology was issued almost a month after the deplorable incident and only after mounting pressure from activists against child abuse,” said EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo. “This supposed apology failed to state that his acts were grossly abusive. Religious leaders are expected to be protectors, not abusers of the most vulnerable in society. Child abuse is rampant worldwide. “Children are not safe in their homes, schools, public spaces and with religious leaders. The law must not be spared on any religious leader who indulges in abusive acts,” Tambo said.

The EFF is calling on Indian authorities to act against the Dalai Lama. “The Indian authorities must send a stern warning to all those who dare to harm children that they will be prosecuted harshly regardless of their status,” Tambo said. EFF Calls On Indian Authorities To Arrest The Dala Lama, Tenzin Gyatso For Child Abuse pic.twitter.com/SdELZGke3a — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 11, 2023 CNN reported that the Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, is the world’s best-known living Buddhist figure.

The principal spiritual leader of the “Yellow Hat” school of Tibetan Buddhism, the Dalai Lama is revered by millions as the reincarnation of his 13 predecessors. According to the CNN report, the Tibetan spiritual leader has been based in India since 1959, following an unsuccessful Tibetan uprising against Chinese occupation. The Dalai Lama later established a “government-in-exile” in the Indian city of Dharamshala, where he leads thousands of Tibetans who followed him there.