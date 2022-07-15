An alleged gang boss from Woodstock accused of being behind the botched hit on top criminal lawyer William Booth has launched his bid for freedom. This emerged at the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court as Moegamat Toufiek Brown appeared alongside his alleged henchman Ziyaad Poole on attempted murder charges.

The 35-year-old, known as Bubbles, is the alleged leader of the Terrible West Siders gang and is accused of being the middleman between suspected underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, and the shooters. Bubbles’ wife Kauthar Brown, as well as Ebrahim Deare and Riyaad Gasant pleaded guilty to the attempted murder charges and were sentenced last year. All charges were withdrawn against the fourth accused, Kim Smith.

At the time, Bubbles was in prison. In their plea and sentencing agreement, the trio admitted to being members of the TWS gang, which operates in the Woodstock area. The trio revealed that the leader of the TWS, who is in prison, had instructed Deare and Gasant via Kauthar to arrange a hit on Booth at his Higgovale home.