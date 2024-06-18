As learners began their winter holiday on Friday, two teens were brutally murdered. One of them was shot as he went to school to fetch his report in Lower Crossroads.

The other, Linathi Makinana, was with his friends when he was killed in Ocean View. His heartbroken mom believes her son was killed out of jealousy. The 18-year-old was attacked on Friday afternoon in Ocean View.

The Grade 11 learner at Masiphumelele High School was hacked with a panga and died in hospital. Sad: Mom Xoliswa Makinana. Picture: sad: Mom Xoliswa Makinana His mom Xoliswa Makinana, 54, says: “I was at work when I received a call around 2pm telling me that my son had been injured. I went to the hospital and seeing him in that condition will forever haunt me. “The suspects broke his skull with a panga and hacked the flesh off his ribs to the point the bones were exposed,” the emotional mom explained.

“When I left the hospital, the doctors were still busy with him but shortly thereafter, they called me and told me that he had passed on.” Xoliswa says the killers had been baying for her son's blood. “For about three years, Linathi had been stabbed and chased by some boys who hated that he was stylish. I bought him good clothes. Even his friends were also attacked. This was all because of jealousy.

“Things were so bad that he couldn't even go to the shop or school alone. “Last year he was stabbed in the leg and I decided that he must go to the Eastern Cape, but we didn’t find a school and so after the Easter holidays, I brought him back even though I wasn’t comfortable with it.” Attended: Linathi was in Grade 11 at Masiphumelele. Picture: Google map She explained that on Friday he decided to go near the clinic where he used the free wifi.

“He was with his friends when this happened. When the armed group arrived, they all ran away. He was about to run into someone's yard when they grabbed him. “After attacking him, the suspects were heard shouting that the dog has died. “The painful thing is that we know the suspects because they are our neighbours. We are now waiting for their families to come and at least acknowledge what their children did.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Ocean view police registered a murder case for investigation following a stabbing incident in Ntantiso Street, Masiphumelele. The suspects are yet to be arrested. Twigg said Philippi East police also registered a murder case for investigation following a shooting in Soliyanthi Street, Lower Crossroads, on Friday morning in which a 19-year-old pupil was shot and fatally wounded. “Police members attended a complaint of a shooting and upon arrival on the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his head. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested,” he says