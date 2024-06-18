The Hawks have arrested three men for kidnapping after arresting a men held captive at a house in Woodstock. After receiving a complaint about a 50-year-old male’s kidnapping around 7pm on Friday, detectives investigated irregular banking activities and managed to track down the suspects.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani said a multi-disciplinary kidnapping team which comprises of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, Provincial Organised Crime, Maitland Flying Squad as well as SABRIC and FIC arrested three kidnappers between the ages of 33 and 37. Op it: Hawks’ Zinzi Hani says 3 arrests were made. Picture: screengrab “It is reported that on Friday, at 7pm, the Hawks team received information regarding a kidnapping. Upon receiving the information, analysis was made and linking the information to suspicious banking activities and transfer patterns by the suspects to various banks. “The team tracked the suspects’ location in Woodstock where entry was gained into the premises and the team discovered the hostage tied up in the main bedroom and was successfully rescued then taken to hospital for examination.

“Furthermore, the tracing later resulted in the arrest of two suspects who attempted to flee the scene. Further investigation led to an arrest of the third suspect on Saturday who was hiding at a nearby residence in the backyard. “The suspects will be appearing in the Cape Town Regional Court on 18 June on charges of kidnapping and extortion.” U-Watch neighbourhood watch secretary Rob Marshall said this is the first time that they have seen a crime of this nature in Woodstock.