The court heard that the two men who were charged with a barbershop massacre in which 15 people were shot were identified by an victim. Athule Mtsha, 30, and Sithisa Masiko, 32, made their second appearance at Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court charged with four counts of murder, 11 counts of attempted murder, two counts of illegal possession of firearms, two counts of illegal possession of ammunition and a count of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The murder which left three children dead happened on 8 June in Iqwarha Street, Site C. They were arrested and made their first appearance last Tuesday. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case was postponed until 19 June for them to consult with their legal representatives.

The State added that the two accused were identified by one of the victims during an identity parade. Ntabazalila said the State would oppose the Schedule 6 bail application if the accused applied for it. “It will do so as it believes that the accused will attempt to interfere with witnesses and the investigation, will seek to undermine the justice system, their release will undermine public safety and security, their release will put public lives at risk, may continue committing Schedule one offences and may evade the trial,” he said.