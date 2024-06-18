The Western Cape has recorded its first case of monkeypox. In a statement, the Department of Health said that the latest case brings the total number of confirmed Mpox cases to seven.

“The department has noted that all cases, patients are living with chronic illness such as HIV, which suggests a high probability of immuno-compromised unless if adherent to prescribed treatment,” the statement read. The department said the latest confirmed case is a 39-year-old male patient who was admitted on May 28 at a private health facility in the Western Cape. His results were confirmed on June 13 following a test at a private laboratory. “The patient presented with extensive lesions and he is RVD positive with unknown CD4,” the department said.

It said just like case number six, the latest patient listed his residential address as Northcliff, Gauteng. The department is set to receive a batch of Mpox treatment, Tecovirimat, which has been described as being effective in preventing morbidity and mortality associated with Mpox, especially when initiated within a few days of incubation and diagnosis. “The department working closely with other stakeholders will continue with surveillance, contract tracing and health education activities across the country to determine the burden of the disease and empower citizens with information to make well informed health choices.