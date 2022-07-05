Mitchells Plain darts guru Alister Porthen is helping kids excel through his free darts programme he is taking to public schools. Alister and his team of volunteers have 64 schools on their list and the programme is open to other schools to apply as well.

Alister, 60, says all he is hoping for is for mense to invest in the youth. The Morgenster Village pensioner says he started his 180 Plus Programme four years ago after being retrenched. “It’s a community based programme managed by volunteers, qualified and registered dart players and clubs. We have an ‘adopt a school’ approach.”

The father of three and oupa of four launched the Mitchells Plain Darts League in February this year, and is also a member of Belair Darts Club, an affiliate of the Mitchells Plain Recreational Association (MPRA). With a 30-year involvement in the sport, Alister says the initiative was born after his desire to take the sport to schools to help make a change and enhance various skills in children at school. LAUNCH: (C) Alister Porthen & 180 Plus team at Westridge High. Picture: FUAD ESACK “The sport is an ideal way to help improve concentration, hand-eye-coordination and increase one’s ability to do mental maths.

“The idea was to get 20 schools set up with playing areas and introduce darts as a choice of sport in Mitchells Plain. “With two years lost to Covid-19 and without funding, we now have 40 schools in Mitchells Plain and 24 throughout Western Cape set up with areas to play darts. “Darts South Africa adopted the programme and a national implementation plan was set up.

“My programme is endorsed by the Department of Education in the Western Cape, Gqeberha, Free State and Gauteng. “I will implement the programme in other provinces after the South African nationals this week. “I’m not looking for handouts or any easy way, I just want the people to support and invest in our youth by helping to make these resources available through the programme.”