Gang violence in Heinz Park resulted in the loss of a father of three who was shot and killed on Wednesday.

According to residents, Graham “Mitre” Gelant, 33, was shot in the back of his head by two gangsters while riding a bicycle in Daffodil Street at 5.45pm.

“Two guys with guns came up behind Graham and shot him in the back of the head before they ran away.

“It was in broad daylight and everybody knows who it was that shot him plus they did it in front of two laaities who were with him at the time,” said a 24-year-old friend.

“Mitre has been staying here with his girlfriend for the last two years and he was a member of the JFK in Retreat but here he did not have any dealings with the gangs.

“He was shot by two brasse from the HLs because they always saw him as a threat, but Mitre was a lovable bra who everybody here knew and loved.”

HIT: Body in Heinz Park

The friend added Mitre had a 10-month-old daughter living with him in Heinz Park, and two children living in Retreat.

“When he was shot, the laaities came running to the house to tell us that he was shot.

“When we got there so Mitre was still alive and the last words he said before he died were to warn his girlfriend about the bra who shot him.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says Samora Machel Police are investigating a case of murder while no arrests have been made yet.

