Strandfontein crimefighter Sandy Schuter will appear in the Piketberg Magistrates’ Court next week after being subpoenaed to testify in the bail hearings of alleged killer Richard “Makka” Smit.

This follows a petition filed by residents objecting to Smit living in their community should he be granted bail.

The 36-year-old Constable is facing seven charges which include one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in a built-up area, handling of a firearm while under the influence for the events which led up to the death of his girlfriend Natasha Lee-Grey Booise, 30.

Natasha was gunned down in full view of her family on 2 January after she had allegedly been stalked by Makka.

Her family revealed that he was kwaad that she had opted to spend the day with relatives from Paarl.

Her murder sparked an uproar when it was revealed that he shot her with his service pistol while off duty and CCTV footage of the shooting was subsequently shared on social media.

Makka has since hired top criminal lawyer William Booth to defend him.

MURDER ACCUSED: Richard ‘Makka’ Smit. File photo

Schuter confirmed that an officer from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) served the subpoena on her last week.

“They arrived at my house and told me I will appear on 28 April in the bail hearing.

“We submitted our petition to the National Prosecuting Authority after we learnt that he offered an alternative address in Strandfontein.

“The problem comes in with the communities, those awaiting trial are not consulted and Strandfontein residents raised their objections and as the CPF we communicated their sentiments.

“This was based on details of his violent past crimes which were revealed during the bail hearings,” she said.

