The friends of Cleo Diko, whose body was found in her boyfriend’s home, on Monday filled the benches at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court as he made his first appearance on murder charges. Sadile Jekwa, 38, stepped into the dock after he was arrested just hours after the badly decomposed body of a woman was found hidden underneath his bed, covered with cement and tiles and with a rope around the neck in Mandalay on Friday.

SUSPECT: Sadile Jekwa, 38, appeared in court Sources said cops received a call from the suspect’s mom informing them about blood-stained blankets and pillows she had come across while cleaning the separate entrance where he stayed. The mother told cops that she hadn’t seen him since October. Police said Jekwa was arrested shortly afterwards at the nearby railway lines where he had been living.

Friends at the hof said there was “more than enough” reason to believe that the body found under Jekwa’s bed was that of Cleo, who was last seen with him before disappearing without a trace in October last year. STASHED: Cleo’s body was hidden Sharon Tshabalala, 45, recalled the night the beautician mysteriously vanished. “There’s a place we normally go to as a group of friends to hang out,” she said.

“That night Sandile was also there, he insisted that she go with him. Later the night they were dropped off at his place. That’s the last time we saw her alive.” Sharon said they became concerned when Cleo’s phone remained off. “She is the responsible one, when she’s away for a weekend she would let the friends know who she was with and where, but this time we heard nothing from her, that’s why we opened a missing person case.” The friend said Jekwa was known as a womaniser.

“He even messaged me before, telling me how beautiful I am and that he would like to go out. He’s creepy like that. “Another one of our friends posted messages on Facebook where he even threatened her if she did not go out with him.” Jekwa heard that he was being charged with a schedule 6 offence, and the State indicated it would oppose bail.