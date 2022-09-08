The man accused of mercilessly gunning down little Jordan Brown during a hit on his dik ding gang boss father has been sent to the mang. In a shocking twist, it was revealed in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court that the suspect was previously arrested in connection with the shooting of another laaitie.

Kwaad Lavender Hill mense filled the courtroom for the much-anticipated appearance of Cole Nel, 22, as the State revealed he had switched gangs and went to kill Jordan’s pa Cheslin Nelson, 42. ‘NO BAIL FOR THIS VARK’: Kwaad Lavender Hill residents outside Wynberg Magistrate’s Court The prosecutor told the court the State was opposing Nel’s bail as they believed the murder was premeditated. The death of the 11-year-old Grade 5 pupil from Prince George Primary on Friday sent shockwaves across the Cape Flats after it was revealed the gunman had been sent to kill Nelson, as he was the leader of the Fast Guns.

At the time, Jordan’s oupa Calvin, 51, explained that the young soccer player did not live with his father and had only been visiting him in Shepherd Way when he was shot and killed. Ahead of court proceedings, kwaad residents said that Nel had already been in the tjoekie after he was bust for the murder of six-year-old Nathalia Pienaar in 2019. He was later acquitted. MURDERED IN 2019: Nathalia Pienaar, six During proceedings the prosecutor told the court that on the day of Jordan’s murder, Nel entered the home where Nelson and four other mense were lamming.

The prosecutor says he first smoked with them, then went to the bathroom and returned with a gun and fired a klomp bullets, killing Jordan, Nelson and wounding a third ou. “The third victim was shot in the face, neck and shoulder. The accused is also a member of the Fast Guns gang but had recently switched to another gang. “The State is opposing his release on bail as the murder was premeditated.

“We will also be bring three more attempted murder charges against the accused.” SKRIK: Lavender Hill killings The case was postponed to September 29 but tempers flared in the public gallery as Nel turned and smirked at the residents. “No bail for this vark!” an aunty shouted.