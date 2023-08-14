The community of Beacon Valley is in shock after a burnt-out body was found on a field. The gruesome discovery was made by residents passing the veldjie in Alpine Road on Saturday morning after they smelled burnt flesh.

Colin De Hart, chairperson of the Beacon Valley Neighborhood Watch, says they were called to the scene just before 10am: “The body was badly burnt and we couldn’t tell if it was a man or a woman.” De Hart tells the Daily Voice that the field is notorious for people burning copper wires. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirms it was a man’s body that was found.

“Mitchells Plain [SAPS] responded to a complaint on Saturday. When they arrived at an open field near Beacon Valley, they found the body of an unknown male who sustained fatal burn wounds,” he says. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene. The suspects fled and are yet to be arrested.” Police are investigating a case of murder. “The motive for the attack is unknown,” Swartbooi adds.