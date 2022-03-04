Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has warned of critically low blood stocks and has called on eligible donors to donate blood.

The blood service, which aims to maintain a five-day supply in all blood groups, said it only has a two-day supply in O blood group and a three-day supply of A+ and B+ blood groups.

The O blood group is the universal blood group. O- can be transfused to all blood groups and O+ can be transfused to all positive blood groups.

Anyone between 16 and 75, weighing 50kg or more, is in good general health, and leads a safe sexual lifestyle is eligible to donate blood.

